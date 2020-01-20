Man killed in Aurora shooting, police looking for witnesses

AURORA, Colo.– Aurora police are looking for witnesses after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the 15600 Block of East Caspian Circle around 10:42. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not released a suspect description. They are asking for anyone with information to call 303-739-6185.

You can also submit a tip anonymously and be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

