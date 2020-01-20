Make your business standout with drone footage

It's no secret the real estate market is extremely competitive, especially in Colorado.  You've got to utilize the latest in visual marketing to really make a property stand out.  The best way to do that... is with a drone!  According to MLS, listings with aerial video and images sell 68% faster than homes with standard images.  Pauper Prince Productions has a special offer for Colorado's Best viewers... $25 off drone real estate video... or $50 off drone real estate still images.  Call 720-690-5175 today.  They are also offering 25% off all their video services. You can check out more of their drone videos and photos on their instagram page @pauperprince303.  You can also visit their website... PauperPrinceProductions.com

 

