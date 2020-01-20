Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Upwards of 75,000 people were expected to participate in the 35th annual ‘Marade’ in Denver on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr..

Participants gathered at City Park, where the march and parade started.

"It’s really crazy because this is my first march!” said Leila Kelly, a student from Rangeview High School in Aurora. “[It’s] really cool to see this many people out here!”

Kelly joined other students from her school, who are part of the Social Justice Club.

"Martin Luther King did a lot of great things and it’s really important we continue to remember him,” said Kelly.

From City Park, participants marched up Colfax Avenue all the way to Civic Center Park near downtown.

Several events, including speeches from local activists, filled City Park and Civic Center Park.

"No matter how young you are or what your opinions are — you’re a value to our society and everyone has value,” said Stephanie Walsh, who participated in the event.