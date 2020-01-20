Final numbers show after Denver strike average teacher received $9,000 pay bump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Turns out Denver teachers are making out better than previously thought after their 2019 strike.

As first reported by Chalkbeat, it was anticipated that teachers would receive around 11 percent salary increase. New numbers from Denver Public Schools however, show the average teacher received around a 15.7 percent salary hike.

That equates to around $9,000 more a year, with the average returning teacher making around $66,000.

"I think everybody was happy that everybody got a fair wage increase," Tay Anderson, a DPS School Board Member, said.

Anderson projects the district will be able to absorb the increase in salaries. "Really making sure we aren't cutting services for our students," Anderson added.

Now, Anderson is looking at the next target: raising the wage for support staff. Anderson made minimum wage before getting elected to his position in 2019 as an employee at North High School.

DPS has a plan to raise the wage to $15 in the coming years however Anderson wants more. "I would like to see it hit $20 and hour soon," Anderson said. "$15 an hour is great but it's already 10 years behind."

As for whether DPS' salary numbers will inspire other school districts to strike, this is what Amie Baca-Oehlert, President of the Colorado Education Association, said about the possibility of strikes in a recent interview:

"I think there is always a potential for that. I think our educators are really feeling frustrated," Baca-Oehlert said.