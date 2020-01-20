Family finds Canadian cowboy’s lost puppy in Westminster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- It's a problem solved after FOX31 viewers helped a Canadian cowboy reunite with the puppy he lost in Westminster over the weekend.

“I barely slept last night without him too I’ve just been nauseas,” Canadian Cowboy Chase Zweifel said.

Zweifel couldn’t eat, sleep or perform his best at the National Western Stock Show knowing his travel partner, Fen the 15-week-old heeler, was missing.

He came to the FOX31 Problem Solvers after hearing a woman picked him up from a laundromat parking lot. A day later, we found that woman and Fen.

“He was out running around and I asked people is this your puppy and they said no,” the good Samaritan who found Fen said.

The family picked up Fen, hoping to protect him and find his owner.

When they found the story, they sent FOX31 pictures of the dog that were immediately brought to Zweifel.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say, I’m pretty beside myself,” Zweifel said.

The Canadian cowboy says he’s amazed by the good in humanity here in the metro area: from the family who picked up his wandering pup, to the people who shared his story.

“There’s so many great people in this city and I just want to thank them all for helping someone they didn’t know for a whole in a wall,” Zweifel said. “It’s unbelievable, it’s awesome.”

Zweifel will reunite with Fen and meet the family who found him Tuesday.