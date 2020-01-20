× Empower Retirement tweets ‘What a Win! The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl’; Broncos Country isn’t happy

DENVER– In September, the Broncos reached a 21-year agreement with Empower Retirement to rename the team’s stadium Empower Field at Mile High.

On Sunday, Empower Retirement sent out a tweet saying, “What a Win! The Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl #ProudPartner #ChiefsKingdom”.

Many Broncos fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment for the congratulatory tweet.

“I no longer support you as the stadium partner for Mike High Field. Empower Field at Mile High is no longer going to be said by any broncos fan. We are solely Mile High Stadium. Please withdrawal your deal with the broncos organization.” shared @a_aron77

Another fan said, “Time to retire your sponsorship with the Broncos.”

“More reason to keep calling it MILE HIGH and not conform to corporate crap. Broncos.” shared @ToppsGallery

Empower Retirement is headquartered in Denver but has offices across the United States, including the Kansas City area. According to a press release from Empower Retirement, the company has a “multifaceted, multiyear marketing partnership” with the Kansas City Chiefs that started in 2015.