× Denver deputy cited, placed on leave for driving van 90 mph while transporting 3 inmates

DENVER — A Denver Sheriff’s Department Deputy has been cited and placed on investigative leave after getting pulled over for driving at least 90 miles per hour in a transport van.

Colorado State Patrol said the deputy, James Grimes, has been cited on counts of reckless driving, three counts of reckless endangerment and speeding 40 mph or more over the posted limit in a construction zone.

The Denver Sheriff’s Department released a statement on the incident on Monday afternoon.

“Both deputies were immediately reassigned and the driver then placed on administrative leave. Due to the ongoing criminal process and subsequent internal investigation, we are not able to provide additional information at this time,” the statement reads.

The sheriff’s office says the van was traveling on Interstate 25 between Monument and Castle Rock when a state patrol aircraft spotted it speeding at least 90 miles per hour last Thursday around 12:23 p.m.

The Colorado State Patrol says the sheriff’s office van was transporting three inmates.