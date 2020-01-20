A love note from heaven: Late fire chief shared Christmas Day message with wife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A firefighter who recently passed away after battling a job-related cancer, left the gift of a lifetime to his wife and family.

That gift was given to his Chief Troy Jackson’s widow on Christmas Day. It brought her and her children to tears.

It was made possible through something called an Ethical Will.

This story begins back in the 1980's when Troy and Lori Jackson were high school sweethearts. She swore he looked like Superman.

That strapping young man wanted to two things: to become a fireman like his father, and to marry Lori.

"So, when Troy and I started dating in high school I got that early exposure to firehouse life," Lori Jackson said.

The firehouse became a way of life for them both. Troy would eventually become the Chief of South Metro fire department.

He would also become a proud father of two. All the while he’d help save people’s lives.

Little did Chief Jackson know battling those fires would slowly kill him. He was diagnosed with adenoid Cystic Carcinoma six years ago. It’s a cancer common among firefighters.

"People would always say 'hey, chief your looking great, way to beat it!' They didn’t know he would never beat this, and it was never in remission. It was just a matter to taking care of what currently was impacting him," Lori said.

In December, chief Jackson died at the age of 51.

At his funeral was Jackson’s cerimonial last call. But on Christmas Day, more than a week after he died, came one more call.

It was a voicemail from Chief Jackson to his wife.

The message said, in part, “Just wanted to say hi, to tell you I love ya, I miss ya, super proud of you. Just been thinking about you and thought you might be thinking about me. Just reminiscing a little bit about how well we did life together."

Chief Jackson had left the call as part of an Ethical Will. The will contains recordings and letters to his loved ones.

This one was to be played on Lori first Christmas Day without him.

"He thanked me for choosing him to do life with because we were pretty different in high school... Reminded me he was always with me," said a tearful Lori.

Chief Jackson’s recording went on to say, "It was one hell of a run. I can’t tell you how much I love ya. Keep your chin up. I know there will be tough days ahead but always know I love you more than anything."

A one minute and 16 second message.

A love note from heaven from a high school sweetheart that will live forever.