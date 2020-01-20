× 50 degree streak this week; Mountain snow Tuesday-Wednesday

Dry and mild today in Denver at 50 degrees.

Clouds increase this afternoon ahead of the next storm system.

Dry today in the Mountains with highs in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Light snow develops overnight and continues on Tuesday and Wednesday before ending.

2-6 inches of grand total accumulation between Tuesday-Wednesday in the Central and Northern Mountains. Highs drop into the teens and 20s.

3-8 inches of accumulation in the Southern Mountains.

Dry on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Mountains and across the Front Range. Mild highs in the 40s and 50s in Denver.

The next storm system arrives Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday of next week. Snow in Denver is possible. It’s been 22 days since our last measurable snowfall.

