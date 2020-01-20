× 25-year-old skier from Massachusetts dies at Winter Park after colliding with trees

WINTER PARK, Colo. — The Fraser Winter Park Police Department says a 25-year-old man died at Winter Park Resort Saturday after colliding with several trees while skiing.

Police say Francis Raymond Ermilio of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts was skiing with a group of friends when they became separated near the Whistle Stop and Dormouse runs around 4:20 p.m.

Ermilio’s friends waited for him at the base but when he didn’t show up, they notified ski patrol, according to police.

Police say ski patrol located Ermilio at 7:35 p.m. with head and facial trauma in the trees near White Rabbit Run. Ermilio was transported to Denver Health Clinic, where was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, police say that they learned Ermilio wasn’t an experienced skier but was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. They believe he lost control, skied into a forested area and collided with several trees.