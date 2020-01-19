2 people shot at Denver apartment complex on South Tamarac Drive
DENVER, Colo. — Police said a woman and man were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex on South Tamarac Drive.
A Denver Police spokesperson said Sunday morning the shooting happened during a gathering in the apartment’s clubhouse.
Someone reported the incident about 1:30 a.m., the spokesperson said.
A woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police tweeted later Sunday morning that they located a man at an area hospital, who had also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident.
Police said they were working to develop suspect information and encouraged anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.