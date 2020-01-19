× 2 people shot at Denver apartment complex on South Tamarac Drive

DENVER, Colo. — Police said a woman and man were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex on South Tamarac Drive.

A Denver Police spokesperson said Sunday morning the shooting happened during a gathering in the apartment’s clubhouse.

Someone reported the incident about 1:30 a.m., the spokesperson said.

A woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police tweeted later Sunday morning that they located a man at an area hospital, who had also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident.

Police said they were working to develop suspect information and encouraged anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

ALERT: #Denver officers are investigating a shooting that occurred at 3300 S Tamarac Dr. One adult female was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the Leg. Officers are working to gather suspect information. Updates will be posted as they become available. pic.twitter.com/VFLoPTF9N2 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 19, 2020