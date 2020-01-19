2 people shot at Denver apartment complex on South Tamarac Drive

Posted 8:56 am, January 19, 2020, by , Updated at 09:21AM, January 19, 2020

DENVER, Colo. — Police said a woman and man were wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex on South Tamarac Drive.

A Denver Police spokesperson said Sunday morning the shooting happened during a gathering in the apartment’s clubhouse.

Someone reported the incident about 1:30 a.m., the spokesperson said.

A woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police tweeted later Sunday morning that they located a man at an area hospital, who had also suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in the incident.

Police said they were working to develop suspect information and encouraged anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.