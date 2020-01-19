× Seasonal, quiet weather day to end the weekend

We’re in for a seasonal Sunday to end our weekend, as temps max out in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Front Range. You can expect plenty of sunshine with light wind across the state. In the mountains, highs will hit the upper 20s and lower 30s with plenty of sunshine.

Monday and Tuesday will offer the warmest temperatures of the week, as highs hit the low 50s to kick off the work week in Denver. Sunshine will continue to dominate the Front Range on Monday and Tuesday.

Scattered snow showers will start in the mountains on Tuesday with our next storm system. Meanwhile in Denver and across the Front Range, there is the potential for a few rain and snow showers Wednesday afternoon. This will transition to scattered snow showers through the day Thursday. As of right now, it looks like a slim chance of precipitation for the I-25 corridor, with the best chance for any accumulation to focus in the high country and far eastern plains. We’ll continue to monitor the strength and path of this storm as we get into the work week.

Conditions will dry out by Friday with sunshine returning. Highs will jump back into the 40s and 50s leading into the upcoming weekend.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

