Mild, sunny start to week on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will heat up to the low 50s on Monday in Denver with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions.

High temperatures will stay in the 50s for the next few days in Denver.

A storm system will move in on Tuesday bringing mountain snowfall Tuesday through Thursday. It's possible a few showers move over the Front Range and eastern plains late Wednesday and into Thursday but little to no accumulation is expected in the lower elevations.

Temperatures cool to the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

Dry and mild weather will return for next weekend.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.