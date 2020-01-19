The FBI said authorities responded to an “active shooter” in Waikiki, Hawaii.AlertMe
FBI responding to possible active shooter in Honolulu
-
3 dead, several injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, gunman also dead
-
Defense Department reviewing screening of foreign students after Saudi national kills 3 people at Pensacola naval base
-
Texas church security member who shot gunman was a former reserve deputy and firearms instructor
-
Coast Guard searching for missing tour helicopter with 7 people on board in Hawaii
-
Two dead, one wounded in shooting at Pearl Harbor shipyard
-
-
One dead after shooting at Town Center at Aurora
-
The gunman in the Texas church shooting had run-ins with police and had been homeless, his sister says
-
Denver police, FBI searching for bank robbery suspect
-
For those who knew NJ shooter Francine Graham, deadly rampage brings total shock
-
Deadly Jersey City shootout started with ‘targeted’ attack on kosher market, officials say
-
-
3 teens arrested in Aurora for possible involvement in Erie home invasion where victims were kidnapped
-
Police: Erie home invasion suspects pointed guns at victims’ heads
-
FBI wants help identifying ‘Jane Doe’ in child exploitation case