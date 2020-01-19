Family still searching for answers in nephew’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A family is pleading for help to find their nephew’s killer. It’s been nearly one year since De’Andre Abrams was murdered in Denver and there are still no arrests in the case.

“Who pulled that trigger and took him off this earth?” Frances Huguley said.

That is the question that has haunted Frances Huguley for the past year - who killed her nephew, De’Andre Elway Abrams?

“He was coming home celebrating from his birthday. All I know is, all I know is, excuse me, that he didn’t make it.”

It was 2:24 a.m. on Jan. 21, 2019, Huguley said her nephew had just celebrated his 32nd birthday with friends, but when he returned home to 2320 Glenarm Pl. police said he was shot and killed.

“Right outside of his house,” Huguley said.

Huguley said De’Andre was a father, a husband and a youth mentor.

“He went to schools and he advocated for the children, stay off the streets and not get into gangs and stuff.”

She said De’Andre he had no known enemies – or gang ties.

“My nephew touched everybody so I don’t understand why anybody would take it upon themselves to do this to him.”

Denver Police continue to investigate this case, as Huguley is convinced someone out there knows something that could help solve this case and bring the family closure.

“Please any little thing, please tell. The slightest thing can make a difference and if it was your children, your family member, you would want them to know,” Huguley said.

The family is planning on holding a balloon release on Monday to commemorate, De’Andres birthday. There are still working to determine the time and location.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re urged to call our partners at Metro-Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up to a $2,000 dollar reward.