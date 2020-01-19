× Canadian cowboy searches for puppy stolen from Westminster parking lot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Canadian cowboy in town for the National Western Stock Show says someone took off with his puppy Saturday in Westminster.

“He’s my traveling partner, a little white with black spots healer puppy,” Chase Zweifel said, adding “I’ve barely ate since he went missing, pretty sick, pretty upset.”

Zweifel’s 15-week-old puppy, Fen, was training on the road to be his new cattle dog.

“Actually, our good cattle dog just unfortunately got hit on the road, so I just picked Fen up, he was going to be the new cattle dog,” Zweifel said.

Zweifel went to go wash some sheets at the Superior Laundries in Westminster on Saturday while his friends waited outside around the van.

“It couldn’t have been even a minute when I was gone.”

Zweifel says the dog must have slipped out in those seconds.

A group of bystanders told him a woman grabbed Fen and took off.

“They said this lady just kind of picked him up and took him saying she was going to take him to a pound.”

Problem solvers called both the Foothills and Adam’s County shelters; they haven’t seen Fen yet.

“I just hope whoever picked him up has good intentions and wants what’s best for the dog. It would just mean everything if I could get him back and go back to the way it was.”

Fen was last seen wearing a brown leather collar.

If you know anything that can bring him back to his owner call Westminster police.