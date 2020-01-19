29-year-old mother battling cancer for 7 years seeks new treatment options

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A 29-year-old Lakewood mother with stage four breast cancer is now out of treatment options.

Vivian Pacheco has been battling cancer for seven years, and now, her family is making last-ditch efforts to try to save her life.

"For the kids, and because of my love for her, I'm willing to go to the end of the earth," Nick Naranjo, Pacheco's fiance, says.

After five straight years of chemotherapy, her cancer is resistant and getting worse. It has now spread to her lungs, brain and liver.

"We're getting to a point where now we are running out of time... and we don't have no more time," Naranjo says.

The family is saving up money to fly to Mexico, willing to try an experimental, holistic cancer treatment at the Oasis of Hope in Tijuana.

The hospital has been criticized online, questioning it's effectiveness.

Naranjo says, "I'll do everything. In a sense you could say I'm desperate, and in a sense I'm thinking rationally."

If you would like to support Pacheco and her family, you can donate here.

Nick Naranjo has also provided his email address if anyone would like to reach out to help: nicknaranjo80219@gmail.com