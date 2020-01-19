2 suspects arrested, charged with attempted second degree murder in incident at Courtyards at Buckley

AURORA — Police say they have arrested and charged two suspects in connection to an incident that occurred at Courtyards at Buckley, where a resident shot and wounded a man who intruded into their apartment early Saturday morning.

Marcus Smith  has been charged with attempted second degree murder, and Cubanicqua Lawrence has been charged with attempted second degree murder,  first degree burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

 

The third suspect in this case is still in the hospital.

