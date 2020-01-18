Watch this soldier surprise his mom after two years apart

Posted 3:49 pm, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 03:53PM, January 18, 2020

L.J. Williamson, a high school police officer in Atlanta, was being honored during a pep rally when she got a big surprise from her son, US Army Spc. Shakir Aquill.

