DENVER — Denver police are searching for a suspect who fled on foot after crashing a stolen vehicle near Ninth Avenue and Broadway.

Police say the suspect is a white male, around 5’10″. He is also balding and wearing a tan jacket.

Ninth Avenue and Broadway southbound is closed at this time.

ALERT: #Denver officers are in the area of 9th and Broadway searching for a suspect that fled on foot from a stolen vehicle after the suspect crashed the vehicle. No serious injuries reported. SB 9th and Broadway is closed at this time. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/ZAN13WlAlh — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 18, 2020