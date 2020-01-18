Skier dies at Winter Park Resort

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A Winter Park Resort spokesperson says that a skier died on Saturday evening.

The skier was reported missing around 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Winter Park Ski Patrol searched for and eventually located the skier in the trees adjacent to the White Rabbit trail at Winter Park Resort at approximately 7:35 p.m.

Ski patrol began rescue efforts and transported the skier to the Denver Health Clinic at the base of Winter Park Resort, according to a Winter Park Resort spokesperson.

The skier was pronounced dead at the clinic.

