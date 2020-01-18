One person dead following crash involving a pedestrian and RTD bus

DENVER — One person is dead following a crash that involved a pedestrian and an RTD bus that occurred at 35th Avenue and Federal Boulevard Saturday night.

An adult male was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the male was running alongside the bus, and ended up getting caught under the bus and was run over.

According to witnesses, it looked like the adult male was trying to stop the bus.

DPD is investigating the incident further to determine whether or not there was any fault of the driver.