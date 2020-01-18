One person dead following crash involving a pedestrian and RTD bus

Posted 9:03 pm, January 18, 2020, by , Updated at 09:13PM, January 18, 2020

DENVER — One person is dead following a crash that involved a pedestrian and an RTD bus that occurred at 35th Avenue and Federal Boulevard Saturday night.

An adult male was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the male was running alongside the bus, and ended up getting caught under the bus and was run over.

According to witnesses, it looked like the adult male was trying to stop the bus.

DPD is investigating the incident further to determine whether or not there was any fault of the driver.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.