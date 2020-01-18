Resident shoots intruder at Courtyards at Buckley apartment in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Police say a Courtyards at Buckley resident shot and wounded a man who intruded into their apartment early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to 2155 South Rifle Way about 2:34 a.m. and found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to an Aurora Police Department press release. Responders transported the man to an area hospital.

Police said intruders entered a man’s apartment. After a struggle, the man shot and wounded one of the intruders, according to a police spokesperson.

Investigators are working to determine whether there’s a connection between the man and the intruders.

The shooting happened at the same complex where a teenager is accused of wounding five people in a shooting last weekend.

Police are asking if anyone has information about this case to please contact investigators at (303) 739-6090.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

