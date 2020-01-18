× Less wind, snow to deal with this weekend in Colorado

The wind gusts have calmed down tremendously compared to Friday afternoon and evening. Expect breezy conditions through the day across the Front Range and high country, with gusts up to 15-20 mph possible. Highs today will be noticeably cooler than yesterday, maxing out in the mid-40s across the Denver metro area. Snow has completely cleared out of the state, and we are expecting a quiet, dry Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s across the Front Range. Winds will stay light with a mixture of sun and clouds.

Monday and Tuesday will be the warmest days of the week, with highs hitting all the way into the low 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Our next weather system looks to shake things up by Wednesday starting with some mountain snow. In Denver and along the Front Range, we’ll watch as a cold front drops temps through the day, bringing in a chance of rain and snow showers. Any snow on Wednesday looks light at this time, but will continue Wednesday night and throughout the day on Thursday. There is still some uncertainty on how much may accumulate across the region, and that’s something we’ll continue to monitor and pinpoint as we get into the work week. Temperatures will only make it into the 30s on Thursday.

We’ll start to dry out by Friday as temperatures return to the mid-40s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.