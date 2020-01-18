Dry, sunny Sunday; Chance for mid-week snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures will heat up to the mid 40s on Sunday in Denver with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. All of Colorado will stay dry Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will heat to the 50s Monday through Wednesday in Denver.

The next storm system to arrive in Colorado will move in on Wednesday and Thursday. This will bring the mountains several inches of snow with only a 20 percent chance for a few showers on the Front Range. It does not look like an impressive storm system for the lower elevations. This storm system is still several days out so a lot can still change but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

Drier weather moves in Friday and lasts through the weekend.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.