Denver Police officer accused of sexual assault against woman he met while investigating case

DENVER — Police said an officer is suspended without pay after being accused of sexual assault on a woman he met last month while investigating a domestic case.

Johnny Leon-Alvarez, 29, was booked Friday on investigation of sexual assault, according to a Denver Police Department news release. Police received the complaint early Friday morning, they said.

The woman told police Leon-Alvarez had investigated a domestic call she made in December, according to a probable-cause statement in his arrest. He began to flirt with her over text, and the two arranged a date on Thursday night.

After they met for drinks and Leon-Alvarez brought her home, the woman told police he forced himself onto her while she was “telling him no and to please stop” according to an investigator’s account of his interview with the woman in the probable-cause statement.

The woman’s roommate, who was home at the time of the incident, said she heard the woman “say no and please stop several times,” according to the police account of their interview.

Leon-Alvarez was booked on Friday. He appeared in court on Saturday morning. Bond was set at $50,000, according to booking records.

Leon-Alvarez has been a Denver Police officer since 2018, the released stated.