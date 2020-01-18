Avalanche kills one in Ouray County

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — An avalanche caused by falling ice killed 44-year-old Van Le Little of Seattle on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the Dungeon Ice Climbing Route, which is located across the Uncompahgre River of Highway 550, mile marker 89.

According to the Ouray County Deputy Coroner, Little was on a guided climb with three other climbers and was taking pictures of the other climbers when a large chunk of ice broke off and hit the ledge above her and the other climbers.

A slide of snow and ice came down on the climbers, which took Little to the river below.

A formal cause of death has not been released.