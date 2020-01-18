× 2 suspects charged with numerous counts of criminal mischief after 100 plus vehicles had their windows shot out

COMMERCE CITY, COLO. – Two suspects are being charged with numerous counts of criminal mischief after reportedly shooting out the windows of over 100 vehicles with a pellet gun Friday night.

Patrol officers were receiving calls around 7 a.m. Saturday morning stating that residents in the south area of Commerce City had the windows of their vehicles shot out by an apparent pellet gun. Police say the crimes occurred sometime on Friday night.

At about 8 a.m., officers received a call from a witness who reported a suspicious vehicle in the 6100 block of Ivanhoe Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the vehicle’s occupants, who were a 15-year-old male and a 21-year old male.

Police developed these two males as suspects in the car windows shooting spree, and also recovered a pellet gun and ammo.

The juvenile’s information cannot be released, however, the 21-year-old has been identified as Tomas Medina.

Along with numerous counts of criminal mischief, Medina is also being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was booked into the Adams County Detention Facility.

Police say the general area of where these crimes occurred are bordered by East 66th Avenue on the north, 60th Avenue to the south, Glencoe on the west and Quebec to the east.

The police are continuing to investigate this incident.