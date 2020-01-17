Wind causes delays, cancellations at DIA during holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Hundreds of delays and cancellations were recorded at Denver International Airport Friday as powerful winds moved through the Front Range.

As of Friday night, the airport saw roughly 400 delays and more than 200 cancellations. Many of those were caused by high winds but also winter weather sweeping across parts of the Midwest.

"We're stuck here and we can't even get our luggage," said Marcus Good, a passenger trying to get to Salt Lake City.

Good says his group made it from Baltimore to Denver, but his connecting flight to Salt Lake City was canceled due to weather.

"I think it's about six hours we've been here just waiting around. We don't have much to do and we're just bored," said Good.

Lynn Smith avoided any cancellations but described the turbulence flying into DIA.

"All these heads and arms were bouncing around, so I wish I had my phone out when it was happening," said Smith.

Smith spent hours at the airport waiting for her son to arrive from Omaha. She says his flight was delayed due to mechanical issues, but weather could also affect whether he'll arrive in time for a family vacation.

"There's no other flights out tonight and he already checked every single flight to Denver is booked tomorrow. I think so many things got canceled that people booked into tomorrow already," said Smith.

The weather delays and cancellations came at the start of a busy holiday weekend.