Wicked wind continues Friday night; 60 mph gusts possible in metro: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- Strong northwest wind will blast through metro Denver and along the Front Range Friday evening. Wind speeds will range from 20 to 40 mph. At times, gusts could push to 60 mph.

There could be some blowing dust, so be prepared to slow down when driving. Additionally, you'll need to check flights at Denver International Airport for possible delays due to the wind.

Snow in the mountains is causing travel delays. The wind is reducing visibility and making it tough for crews to keep the roads clear. The wind will calm around midnight and the mountain snow will diminish.

Good news from this powerful system is that it will be gone for the MLK Jr. holiday weekend. So, there will be plenty of fresh snow for skiers and it'll be sunny, dry and mild in Denver.

We are tracking our next chance of snow for Denver, which looks to arrive late Wednesday into Thursday along with colder temperatures. Accumulation looks possible with a few inches in the city. That's good news since we haven't had any measurable snow here this January.

