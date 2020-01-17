Organizers gear up for fourth Womxn’s March Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Organizers finalized preparations Friday for the fourth annual Womxn's March Denver set for Saturday morning near Civic Center Park and the State Capitol.

Organizers said the annual event was inspired by the 2016 elections. During its first year, organizers said 180,000 people flocked to Civic Center Park to participate.

As the event prepares for its fourth year, organizers said they decided to take a different approach -- linking up marchers with nonprofits and grassroots efforts instead of rallying at Civic Center Park. Kerry O'Grady the goal is to connect marchers with resources to bring about change.

"We heard from people, "We want to act. What can we do?" After the 2016 election, that was the resounding question: "What can we do?" We asked our community, what do you want to hear from us? And that’s where we got. The Impact Expo will have 60 nonprofits inside focused on issues in the Denver community."

The march kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at 14th and Bannock Street. Road closures will begin at 9:30 a.m. ahead of the march. RTD said bus riders on the 0, 6, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 48, 52 and 83L lines should expect minor delays because of the detours for several hours.

