Man killed in shooting in Aurora, police searching for homicide suspect

Posted 4:50 am, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 04:54AM, January 17, 2020

AURORA, Colo.– The Aurora Police Department says a man is dead following a shooting early Friday morning.

Police said they were called to 17th Avenue and Iola Street around 12:20 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a man in the street with a gunshot wound.

Police tried to perform life saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity and age will be released when his next of kin has been notified.

Police have not released suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call 303-739-6117. You can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $2,000 by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

