Joana tries out the Fitbit Versa 2

Fitness trackers are still all the rage and each progression gets better and better. Colorado's Best host and AFAA Fitness Trainer, Joana Canals has been using the Fitbit for years and is trying out the latest Versa 2. The main advantage she found in this model is that it has an on device microphone with Alexa built in. You can ask for the nearest gym, how many calories in an avacado or the current temperature. It responds with a silent on screen text response.

The Versa 2 also gives you a sleep score that gives you better insight into your sleep quality measuring your heart rate, restlessness and time awake and sleep stages. And coming soon the Smart Wake which is a feature that will wake you during the most optimal time of your sleep cycle so you wake up feeling refreshed. It also has a Spotify app that allows users to control music and podcasts. And it gets 5 days of battery life. Go to Fitbit.com