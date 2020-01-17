Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Strong wind Friday into overnight hours

DIY Projects for the New Year

Posted 11:07 am, January 17, 2020, by
Data pix.

Now that the holidays have passed people like to get started on the indoor projects in their home.  For more information head to SkipBedell.com

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.