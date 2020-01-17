Denver Airbnb host gives up license after gunfire at guests’ party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver AirBnb host is paying the price after gunfire broke out at a party held by people renting her home.

According to the city’s Excise and Licenses Department, it is the first case of its kind in Denver.

The seemingly quiet Capitol Hill home became the scene of chaos on Halloween night 2019.

Police reports say calls for multiple rounds of gunshots led officers to a large party with about 60 people inside of the home. According to the report, a man walked out of the property with minor trauma to his face that night.

“Every time we get a complaint, we will follow up on it and do an investigation,” Excise and Licenses Director Ashley Kilroy said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers found the investigation ended with the city going after the licensed short-term rental host of the property, Shannon Baker.

A settlement agreement with Baker states she admitted to violating the “Good Cause Rules.”

These rules allow the city to take away a short-term rental license or deny a new one if a property is impacting public health, safety or the welfare of a neighborhood.

"We believe the industry can negatively impact the community if we are not on top of this,” Kilroy said.

Baker agreed to give up her license and not apply for another one for at least one year.

The Problem Solvers attempted to ask Baker about the situation. We were told to leave the property through a Ring camera on the home.

An AirBnb spokesperson confirms Baker’s listings are now inactive.

“Gunfire normally happens more in a group setting, I think that’s more at the crux of this,” longtime AirBnb host Michael Socha said.

Socha believes it is a host’s responsibility to prevent gunfire by trying their best to make sure guests don’t throw parties.

Additionally, he thinks hosts should give neighbors their number to report any loud noise before it escalates.

“We generally like to interview all of our guests before they arrive and find out the purpose before they are here,” Socha said.

AirBnb recently released several tools to help neighbors and hosts prevent parties.

The company also has new guest standards and a party house ban.