Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

Posted 10:51 am, January 17, 2020
Data pix.

It`s Oscar season! If you still need to see some of the best picture nominees then you`ll want to head to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

If war movies aren`t your thing, don`t worry Alamo Drafthouse has other events happening.  Grab your best pair of pajamas and head to the 'Dolittle' cereal party.  You can have an out-of-this world experience by seeing 'Color Out of Space'.  And they aren`t leaving out the kiddos! The whole family can enjoy a Frozen 2 sing-along.  For more information head to Drafthouse.com.

