× A Delta flight slid off a taxiway at Kansas City International Airport

KANSAS CITY– A Delta flight slid off the pavement Friday morning at Kansas City International Airport in Missouri, an airport spokesman said.

Delta Flight 1114 was taxiing from the airport terminal when its nose wheel dropped off the taxiway pavement, according to spokesman Joe McBride. He previously had identified the flight, bound for Detroit, by a different number.

There were “(n)o known injuries” among the flight’s 129 passengers and crew, he said.

The plane remained disabled on the airfield after those onboard were safely taken back to the terminal, McBride said.

“Crews will remove the aircraft sometime today,” he said. “It is not impeding much of the airfield.

“In preparation for departure, the nosegear of Delta flight 1114 exited the taxiway,” Delta spokeswoman Martha Whitt said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the delay and inconvenience and are working to reaccommodate them.”

The airfield was closed Friday morning because of “slick conditions” while deicer was applied, McBride said, noting the closure was unrelated to the flight going off the pavement.

A significant round of freezing rain is heading towards the metro Kansas City area Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.