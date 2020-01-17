Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 60 mph gusts hit Denver this afternoon, snow and strong winds in the mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- High Wind Warnings go in effect at 1 p.m. today for all of Denver, the Front Range, Foothills, Divide and Eastern Plains. Front Range gusts will range from 25-60 mph. Foothills and Divide from 50-90 mph. Winds decrease Saturday morning.

Today is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the wind. Tie down patio furniture and trash cans. DIA could experience flight delays this afternoon.

The Front Range stays mostly dry today with the exception of a flurry. Highs low 50s.

The mountains get 3-8 inches of snowfall. Heavier totals in the Southern Mountains, 12 inches or more over Wolf Creek. Highs in the 20s.

Dry on Saturday and Sunday. Highs both days in the 40s.

Dry Monday-Wednesday.

Chance of snow Thursday. Best chance is in the mountains.

