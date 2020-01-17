× 2 injured in shooting near East Colfax and Yosemite

DENVER — Two people were injured in a shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street Friday night.

The Denver Police Department first posted about the shooting shortly before 10 p.m.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown.

“Officers are working to gather a suspect description,” DPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 gather more information.