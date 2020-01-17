2 injured in shooting near East Colfax and Yosemite

Posted 9:57 pm, January 17, 2020, by , Updated at 10:37PM, January 17, 2020

DENVER — Two people were injured in a shooting near East Colfax Avenue and Yosemite Street Friday night.

The Denver Police Department first posted about the shooting shortly before 10 p.m.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown.

“Officers are working to gather a suspect description,” DPD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 gather more information.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.739132 by -104.884412.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.