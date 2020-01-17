18 cars broken into at Erie condo complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ERIE, Colo. -- Police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab burglaries at an Erie condo complex early Friday morning.

Police believe it happened at 2 a.m. Friday at the Blue Sky Complex at Vista Ridge.

"I opened the door and noticed there was glass shattered just everywhere," said Matt Skurdahl. "Here we are in the middle of January and I have no driver's side window, so everything involved with it is a pain."

Police don't have any surveillance video or suspect description. Neighbors say it's because the complex doesn't have a single surveillance camera.

"There's no cameras here and it's easy access in and out, so obviously people just get away with things," said Melissa Murray.

Murray says it's not the first crime at the complex and says she's surprised the HOA hasn't installed cameras.

"This happens here all the time," she said. "It's frustrating when you work hard for your things and then somebody comes and takes them away or damages your property."

Erie police believe the suspects were searching for valuables inside of cars and trucks. One handgun was stolen.

"I don't know if it was just people joking around," said Skurdahl. "It kind of feels like there was a team of people breaking into cars. I mean, when there's 18 of them broken into in one single night."

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie police at: 303-926-2800.