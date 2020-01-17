× 16-year-old sentenced to 30 years for murdering a man while trying to steal an Xbox

AURORA– A 16-year-old man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing another man while trying to steal an Xbox in 2018.

Police said the 16-year-old shot Jacob Michael Clymer, 32, multiple times while attempting to rob him.

According to police, Clymer and his wife had arranged over Facebook to sell an Xbox gaming system for $250 and arranged to meet the buyer near North Billings Street and East Montview Boulevard on October 31, 2018.

Police say they saw two Hispanic males, the suspect and a friend, approach their vehicle. They told the couple that they only had $245 instead of $250. The couple said they wanted the full price that had been agreed upon, according to police.

Police said the suspect pulled a gun and asked for the couple to give him the Xbox. He shot Clymer multiple times, leaving him for dead.

During court, the suspect admitted he planned to rob the couple because he needed money.

The 16-year-old was prosecuted as an adult and sentenced to 30 years in prison.