Woman's request to use Red Flag law against CSU officer who shot and killed her son denied

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman’s request for an extreme risk protection order (ERPO) against the Colorado State University police officer who fatally shot her son in 2017 has been denied.

The paperwork was filed Jan. 9. A judge heard the case Thursday and denied the request.

The judge found there is no family member in common between her and colleagues, so she has no standing.

To file an ERPO, someone must meet certain conditions, such as living with or be related to the gun owner.

In the ERPO, under penalty of perjury, Susan Holmes claims she has a child in common with CSU police Officer Phillip Morris.

Holmes told the FOX31 Problems she planned to argue in court that she had a different interpretation of what “have a child in common” actually means.

Susan Holmes’ son, Jeremy Holmes, 19, was killed during an encounter with Morris and another police officer on July 1, 2017. Holmes possessed a large hunting knife at the time and body camera footage shows he started running toward the officers with the weapon before they opened fire.

District Attorney Clifford Riedel found the shooting to be “clearly justified.”

In the ERPO, Holmes says Morris “used his firearm to recklessly and violently threaten and kill 19-year-old Jeremy Holmes.”