Wind to bring travel, health impacts Friday: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER -- A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day is in effect for Friday due to strong wind that will impact all Front Range drivers, flights and will spread dust and pollution that may give allergy and migraine sufferers a trying day.

Breezy conditions will remain Thursday evening with an overall cloudy sky. The temperatures will cool into the 20s for the night.

By Friday morning, snowfall will have developed along Interstate 70 in the mountains, combined with wind, and will lead to travel impact there throughout the day Friday.

In Denver, the morning will start with a breeze, but a strong wind will develop, which will spread across the metro area during the morning and will last through the day.

Those against the mountains will have wind near and over 70 mph, and much of Denver and the Plains will have wind near and over 60 mph.

Hold on! A high wind warning is in effect for Friday through Saturday morning. The wind will top 60 to 70 mph in many areas highlighted below. Travelers beware. Trash bins be scared. Coincidentally this wind event falls on the climo. windiest day of the year for Denver: Jan 17th. pic.twitter.com/7rCHzaYrCO — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 16, 2020

The coincidental point to make is that historically, Denver's windiest day of the year is Jan. 17, which is Friday.

Anyone driving or flying Friday will be impacted.

Those that suffer from allergies or migraines may have a tough day Friday as well. Lots of dust and air pollution will blow through with the wind.

Temperatures will hit the 50s by lunch but will cool into the 40s (with sharp wind chills) in the afternoon.

The wind will calm into Saturday morning for the city, and the snow will end in the mountains.

The weekend will be relatively calmer, with temperatures mostly in the 40s to 50s.

