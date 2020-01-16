Why are some Coloradans still paying $500/month for insulin after a new law took effect?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Dan Barber, a Gypsum, Colorado resident, recently contacted the FOX31 Problem Solvers with a question: "Why am I still paying over $500/month for insulin?"

"Here I am paying $500 and the law went into effect Jan. 1," Barber said.

Barber is talking about HB 19-1216, which was signed into law last year and took effect at the beginning of January.

The new law limits co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses to $100/month for Coloradans with diabetes.

More than 300,000 Coloradans have diabetes, according to state figures.

"I'm getting ripped off here -- what's going on?" asked Barber, who is on Medicare.

To find out, the Problem Solvers went to state Rep. Dylan Roberts, who wrote the law.

"We are hearing a lot of positive stories but we are hearing a lot of negative stories as well," Roberts said.

Roberts' law does not impact federally run insurance programs like Medicare and Medicaid. It only impacts state-run insurance plans like those purchased through an employer and plans on the state exchange.

Roberts said plans have had to renew already in 2020 to qualify as well. That means if your insurance began again on Jan. 1, you are covered. If it begins later this year, you will have to wait.

"If your policy hasn't renewed yet, it's not going to be under the new rules," Roberts added.

Congress would be responsible for any change to Medicare and Medicaid recipients.

"I would tell Congress to get their act together," Barber said.

If you believe a pharmacist or an insurance company is still charging incorrect rates, you are asked to call the Colorado Division of Insurance, which is enforcing the new law, at: 303-894-7499 or 1-800-930-3745.