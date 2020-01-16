× Vacant LoDo building fetches $6.5M; construction consulting firm to move in

DENVER — A vacant office building that curves around the corner of 15th and Blake streets in LoDo has sold, and a construction consulting firm will move in.

Acting through an LLC, members of the Schwartzkopf family — who own Denver-based Sage Consulting Group — paid $6.5 million on Wednesday for the building at 1428 15th St., according to Scott Schwartzkopf.

Scott Schwartzkopf, the son of Sage CEO Bill Schwartzkopf, said the company will move its offices to the building from 1623 Blake St., where Sage has been occupying the fourth floor.

Sage is primarily hired in the midst of disputes; its website advertises services regarding cost overruns and delays, as well as construction defects.

The move will approximately double the firm’s footprint, from about 5,500 to 11,000 square feet. Schwartzkopf said Sage’s headcount has grown in the past five years from the 10-15 person range to the 20-25 range.

