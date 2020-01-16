North Carolina man raped teen, then used translator app to tell victim she’s pretty, warrants say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 33-year-old man who doesn’t speak English used a translator on his phone to tell a girl he had just raped that she looked pretty, North Carolina warrants say.

Victor Emandes-Ramirez, of Wake County, was arrested January 9 following an investigation into a reported sexual assault that occurred earlier that same day, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 7:35 a.m., deputies were called to a Wake County high school in reference to a reported rape that occurred off Pearces Road north of Zebulon.

The 15-year-old victim told investigators a man named “Victor” kidnapped her as she walked to her bus stop and drove her to a shed behind a nearby home, warrants state.

The suspect raped the teen in the shed before taking her back to his car, warrants say.

While the suspect drove the victim to her school, the suspect used Google Translate on his phone to tell the victim she looked pretty and to not tell her brothers what happened.

The victim was taken to a medical facility where a sexual assault kit was completed. She told investigators the suspect was wearing pants with white paint on them.

Surveillance from the victim’s high school shows her get out of a vehicle matching one owned by Emandes-Ramirez, warrants show.

Emandes-Ramirez was arrested and processed at the Wake County Detention Center at 6:30 p.m. on January 9.

He’s charged with first-degree kidnapping, statutory rape of a child 15 years of age or younger, and statutory sex offense with a child 15 years of age or younger.

He’s being held under a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court January 30.