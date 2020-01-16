Lakewood apartment complex residents say wanted man broke through walls trying to escape police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- What started out as a night of Netflix and pizza for Raul Sifuentes and Mia Guzman turned into one of the most bizarre scenarios of their lives, leaving them boarded out of their home.

Denver police had an active warrant for Jacob Medina for charges of assault and failing to register as a sex offender. On Wednesday night, he barricaded himself in the Renaissance at Concord Plaza in a standoff with Lakewood police that spanned more than three hours.

“I looked outside, seen a bunch of cops,” Sifuentes said. “Then I hear banging, and banging and banging.”

The couple got out of the apartment and say they notified police that Medina was trying to tunnel into their home. Guzman says she saw the walls shaking as they left.

Pictures show the damage to their apartment: three holes in the ceiling, several holes in their walls, and a trail of soot and footprints from the fire the couple says Medina started.

“Well I know he took his time,” Guzman said. “He had a few of our beers.”

Lakewood police deployed a drone during the standoff and FOX31 cameras captured them using infrared technology to help track Medina’s steps from place to place. Residents say he destroyed walls, making his way into four different apartments during the standoff.

The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, which helps run the complex, says the power doesn’t work and Lakewood police have boarded up 10 units because of the damage and lack of power. A management spokesperson says they are offering to put residents up in motels and hotels while they’re displaced, and hope to get some families back in on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, Medina is not a tenant.

The whole situation has some residents rethinking their living situation after the traumatic night and still no way to access their home.

“It’s overwhelmingly unsafe,” said Stephanie Howard. “I have a 9-year-old son and to know this went on in an apartment below us, I feel as if I can’t come back. I don’t want to come back. I won’t be coming back.”

Lakewood police say they plan to charge Guzman with crimes related to the standoff. He was taken into custody without incident Wednesday night.