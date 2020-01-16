Denver furnace company helps Wheat Ridge woman with concerns about home’s air quality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- Megan Talamantez says something in the air in her house makes her want to do one thing when she’s at home: leave.

"It’s so terrible in there. I can’t breathe," she said.

Talamantez worries about a buildup of mold after several instances of flooding from a nearby street, but her biggest fear has been that her furnace may be leaking toxic gas.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers brought in the experts at Premier Heating and Air to investigate.

They agreed to do a free inspection for Talamantez.

General Manager Nik Holien found the furnace is well past its warranty, doesn’t run consistently and could be making her mold problem even worse.

"Your furnace is basically like the lungs of your house, so if there’s anything that’s in your home that could become airborne it’s going to spread it throughout your whole house," he said.

Holien warned Talamantez that the safest option is to repair or replace the furnace. He adds that every homeowner should be aware of the signs that a furnace may have problems.

"Any noises, whining, grinding, humming, that kind of thing -- that can definitely be a sign as well as hiked energy bills," he said.

Talamantez will need to have any mold removed but is relieved to know that carbon monoxide isn’t leaking into her home. She tearfully thanked the Problem Solvers and Premier Heating and Air.

"To have somebody come out and do something and be able to tell me, 'This is what’s going on,' that’s what I needed," she said.

Holien tells the Problem Solvers whether you live in a house or apartment building, make sure your furnace is inspected before each winter season.

Get a carbon monoxide detector and know the signs of being exposed to a leak. They include headache, dizziness and nausea. Remember, if you’re in doubt, get out right away and call authorities.

For more information about furnace safety, visit the National Safety Council and Premier Heating and Air.