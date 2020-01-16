Castle Rock woman creates custom shoes for Denver Nuggets’ Gary Harris as a hobby

DENVER — A Castle Rock woman is getting a lot of praise for the custom shoes she has been creating, including kudos from a Denver Nuggets player.

Katie Shaffstall has always had a fascination with shoes.

“I’ve been a 'sneaker head,' is what people call it, for a long time!” she joked.

While Shaffstall works in pharmaceutical sales as a regular job, her passion has always been in the creativity surrounding shoe creation.

“I paint shoes and I make shoes from scratch,” she said.

Shaffstall's work has gotten so good, Denver Nuggets player Gary Harris hired her to create a few pairs for him and instantly became a returning customer.

"We exchanged information and I gave her some shoes,” Harris said of Shaffstall in an interview with ESPN. "The first ones she did, I loved them!”

"Last I saw him he gave me five pairs of shoes to work on,” Shaffstall said of Harris.

Shafstall is hoping to transition into shoemaking full-time. 

For now, she’s just enjoying the ride.

To learn more about her work, visit her website.

