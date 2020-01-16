Forecast: Calm before the storm; 50 MPH wind gusts hit Denver on Friday; Mountain snow likely

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- Gusty wind continues today across the Palmer Divide including Parker, Castle Rock and Monument (gusts to 45mph).

Otherwise we'll see sunny to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures at 47 degrees across the Front Range.

The mountains stay mostly dry today (except for the Southern Mountains) with partly to mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Highs in the teens, 20s and 30s.

Light snow develops in the Central and Northern Mountains tonight and intensifies overnight into Friday. 3-8 inches of accumulation by Friday night at the ski areas. Bigger totals for the Southern Mountains. Wolf Creek is the bullseye at 12 inches or more.

Very windy on Friday. A roaring jet stream delivers 40-90 mph wind gusts in the mountains. Front Range gusts will range from 25-50 mph.

That strong wind could potentially blow flurries into Denver and the western suburbs on Friday. Highs in the low-50s then falling.

Saturday is much calmer and drier across the board. Highs in the 40s.

Sunday is also dry. Highs in the 40s.

Dry Monday-Tuesday.

Next potential storm system arrives Thursday.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.